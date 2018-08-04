Chilli Boys eye hot start
Team has no clear idea of what to expect against Bloemfontein Celtic
Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela seeks a flying start when his team kick-off their Absa Premiership campaign away to Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium at 3pm on Sunday. But with former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela, in the hot seat at Celtic this season, Malesela says he has no idea what to expect from Siwelele on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.