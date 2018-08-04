Chilli Boys eye hot start

Team has no clear idea of what to expect against Bloemfontein Celtic

Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela seeks a flying start when his team kick-off their Absa Premiership campaign away to Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium at 3pm on Sunday. But with former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela, in the hot seat at Celtic this season, Malesela says he has no idea what to expect from Siwelele on Sunday.

