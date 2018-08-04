COACH'S BOX | Our fallen heroes gone, but will not be forgotten

The tragic deaths of Swallows captain, Mzwandile Yalezo, 29, tighthead prop Onke Gqadushe, 27, and team manager Tyron Roberts, 49, in a car accident last Saturday have been like salt to a wound.

Roberts was the Border team manager at the recent SuperSport Rugby Challenge. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander described the events: “Rugby is such a tight-knit family, especially in the Eastern Cape, and the loss of ‘Zwayi’, Onke and Tyron will be deeply felt by all who knew them.”

Administratively, Border is going through the wringer and things aren’t aided by the meddling that SA Rugby has done to the premier club rugby competition in the country, the Gold Cup (which I wrote about last week).

The loss of life is always tragic, but losing the Swallows trinity, right after a victorious outing against Ocean Sweepers, really twisted the knife.

Moments like these always call for deep spiritual reflection. People, especially those given the podiums and microphones at memorials and burials, have the proclivity to make grand statements and grand pronouncements.

I remember when one of my close friends, Solly Tyibilika, a former Border Bulldog himself, died under very tragic circumstances in Cape Town in November 2011.

I not only grew up in the same township as Solly (New Brighton, Port Elizabeth) but I mentored him throughout the early parts of his career and I took care of him when he and Anda Gcilitshana first came to Griquas in 2000.

Of course, events of the past week have brought back the horrors of the days that followed the news that Solly was late. I got a call from the former Springbok team manager Zola Yeye, who said to me: “Breaking News! We are not certain, but it looks as if Solly is late.”