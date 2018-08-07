Bafana face SABC blackout

Financial woes see talks for new deal hit a snag

The nation’s soccer lovers face a Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana blackout after it emerged on Monday that the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is too broke to broadcast national team matches. Attempts to negotiate a new Bafana and Banyana contract have hit a dead end as the SABC owes the South African Football Association (Safa) over R50-million from the previous agreement that ended in April.

