Tete calls it straight on dope testing

Fighter urges authorities to conduct tests as rival implicated in the past

The camp of world bantamweight boxing champion Zolani Tete has appealed to organisers of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) to introduce 24-hour random dope tests to all the participants of the series. This after his date against Russian Mikhail Aloyan was announced as October 13 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

