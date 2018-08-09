Solinas has real Italian Job on hand

Giovanni Solinas has much work to do turning an ageing Kaizer Chiefs into a competitive force this season. Concerningly‚ following a 3-1 Absa Premiership home defeat against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night the 50-year-old Italian‚ whose English is at best broken‚ seemed to stumble through his explanation of how that will be achieved.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.