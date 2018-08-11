It’s a battle of wits for Solinas
Kaizer Chiefs have analysed their mistakes made in their 3-1 league defeat against Bidvest Wits and will aim for a far more positive approach when they take on Free State Stars in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal‚ says Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas. Apart from this matchup at FNB Stadium being new Chiefs coach Solinas’s first meeting against the team who introduced him to the Premier Soccer League‚ Amakhosi have suffered a few costly cup defeats against Stars recently‚ which adds to the intrigue.
