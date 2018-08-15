Chippa to give Leopards more than they can chew

Chippa United midfielder Daine Klate says playing a hungry side like Black Leopards will be a challenge but believes the Chilli Boys have the talent to weather the storm at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday. Six-time PSL champion, Klate, who joined the Chilli Boys from former champions Bidvest Wits, admitted they have to play catch-up in the log-standings.

