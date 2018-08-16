Leopards enter Chippa’s den

Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela expects Black Leopards to bring their A-game when the two PSL outfits collide at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in their league encounter on Saturday evening. Mayambela said from what they’ve seen from the newly-promoted Leopards, it was not going to be an easy game to win, but they were still up for the task at hand.

