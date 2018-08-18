It’s all-out war at Sisa for Chippa

Chippa United coach Dan “Dance” Malesela says their focus is on winning their PSL encounter against Black Leopards on Saturday evening at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Malesela's charges lost both games they've played so far, but when he addressed the media on Friday afternoon at the Sisa Dukashe, he was not in way looking concerned or showing signs of feeling threatened by the new kids on the block – Black Leopards.

“We are going into this game with a positive mind-set and I think it's just the results that are eluding us, but we are working hard towards getting the desired results.

“There's no point in playing nice [football] and all of that and not win matches. So we're trying to fix that – getting in formulas that can help us win matches,” said Malesela.

He said there was a notion that the Chilli Boys were all for beautiful football and ball possession but when it comes to collecting maximum points, it's a different story all together.

“There's a misinterpretation that we not really focused on winning [games], but we are focused on winning and I think you should have seen how we rely pushed Orlando Pirates to try and find goals.

“And coming to play here is refreshing, particularly we need this field especially since things have not been going well for us as team.

“I think we need the luck and the charm of this place, the atmosphere to really lift up the players [spirits],” said Malesela.

The Chilli Boys mentor said the team he was going to field against Lidoda Dovha would change from the one he last played and he mentioned two players that would rest no matter the case, left-back Nkosinathi Mthiyane and striker Lerato Manzini

“We have [Nkosinathi] Mthiyane out, and Lerato Manzini, because Lerato is still working on his fitness levels – there's some aspects that we need to fix.

“Mthiyane has been sick the whole week – he had a stomach bug, so we just wanted to be safe by leaving him out.

“And obviously the squad will change tomorrow, we are trying to bring in different people, because we are also changing the formula of playing into offensive at the beginning, and then we'll see how the game goes.”

Chilli Boys captain Mark Mayambela said the fact that they lost two league matches in a row didn't sit well with them as team, but they were prepared to defend their unbeaten run at the NU2 venue.

“We tried to get maximum results in those two games, it was just unfortunate that we never converted our chances.

“And we also conceded silly goals – if you watched the game against Bloemfontein Celtic and also against Orlando Pirates – I think the only chance they got was when we scored an own goal.

“And it's not easy to bounce back from that, but we had a little bit of time and now the guys believe they can do well.”

Mayembela said playing “at our slaughterhouse” they knew they would get the 12th player behind them and that would definitely give them the spirit to fight for the much needed three points.