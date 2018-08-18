Ndungane twins giving back to game

Hudson Park High School legends Odwa and Akona Ndungane are in the city this weekend for their high school reunion.

The former Springbok twins have been hard at work over the past year establishing their business, Zingisa Management, acting as agents for young players.

“We named the business after our late father – his name also means perseverance which is quite fitting,” explained Odwa.

Since retiring from rugby, Akona in 2015 and Odwa last year, the brothers had wanted to give back to the game that had given them so many happy years, and decided to do that by guiding the next generation of stars.

“It has been very exciting, it is something that my brother and I are quite passionate about,” admitted Odwa.

“Seeing the next up-and-coming youngsters coming through, just guiding them through contract negotiations, where is the best opportunity for them to get game time and just making the best decisions for them in general is something we enjoy.

“Sometimes things don't go as planned and things don't go so well and we have been there, we have experienced a lot of what they are going through, so it is sharing what our journey was like and hopefully we can make a difference in their decisions.”

Currently they have six players on their books – Aphelele Fassi, Luyanda Mngandi, Litha Nkula, Khaya Jada, Mihlali Mosi and Mihlali Mgolodela.

“It is going quite nicely, the company is actually growing quicker than we anticipated,” said Odwa.

“We are fortunate to live in a country which has an abundance of young talent, so we want to make sure we play a role in making it as easy and less stressful as possible.

“They need to focus on what counts, which is performing, and we look after the rest.”