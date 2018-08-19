Botswana import saves Chippa blushes

A last gasp goal by Botswana international Thatayaone Kgamanyane secured a point for Chippa United in their league clash against Black Leopards at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday night.

Chippa appeared to have dropped yet another maximum points at home when Leopards led 2-1going to regulation time.But Kgamanyane pounced to make in 2-2 and helped the Chilli Boys register their first point of the season.

Leopards took the lead through Phathutshedzo Nange 10 minutes into the game when the hosts were found in all sixes and sevens.

The lead lasted just two minutes when Andile Mbenyane found himself unmarked in the box and slotted home.Leopards, the league’s bridesmaid, raided Chippa’s goal-mouth with Mwape Musonda and his captain Marks Munyai leading the attack.

The pressure finally yielded the positives when Chippa defence went to sleep again allowing the visitors to take the lead via Tumelo Khutlang.The Chilli Boys launched a fight back with seasoned campaigner and captain Mayambela and Thabo Rakhale dictating terms in the middle of the park.

The duo enterprising football nearly paid dividends when Rakhale fed Mayambela in the box but the latter shot over the bar.

It was the turn of Rakhale to take matters into his own hands in the hour mark but he saw his shot rattle the woodwork.

Both sides took turns to dominate the game and just when Chippa’s fans were resigned to yet another loss, Kgamanyane who replaced Mbenyane saved the blushes for the PE based outfit.