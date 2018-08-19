Ntando set to slam dunk his way to top

He is only 13, but Ntando Nokama, sees his inclusion in the national U23 basketball men’s wheelchair squad as a chance to travel the world.

Nokama, the youngest wheelchair Springbok in the province, represents the Eastern Cape wheelchair basketball men’s U23 side and is yet to make it into the main team – Buffalo City Suns – who are campaigning in the Supersport Wheelchair Basketball National League.

The debutant, whose dream is to play professionally in Canada and Italy, said initially he was hoping to be selected to the Suns squad first before travelling abroad to fulfil his dreams. “I want to play for the Suns and I wish that more young people would use sport as a vehicle to deal with their frustrations and not by using alcohol or drugs.

“Because, if I’m not playing, I’m studying or singing my favourite songs because I love choral music,” said Nokama.

“I think young people should stop abusing drugs and alcohol, and rather focus on playing sport and on their books because that’s how I managed to get selected to the team,” said Nokama.

The guard man on the court, said being born in Stutterheim in Mgwali, where opportunities for the disabled are few and far between, prompted his relocation to Mdantsane’s – Vukuhambe Special School.

“Here is where it all began and I met all these who inspired me to play this sport, but most importantly Ayabonga Jim, inspires me every time I play with him.

“And I’m grateful to the coach for helping me reach my potential.