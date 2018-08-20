Home final virtually a certainty for Border

Ngxatu happy with team’s defence and victory over Province

Border Women’s rugby coach Nwabisa Ngxatu says they are on the right track to play the final of the Women’s Inter-provincial Competition at home, after they beat Western Province 19-10 at the BCM Stadium in East London over the weekend. Ngxatu said she was happy they had beaten one of the strongest sides in the competition.

