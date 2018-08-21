Chippa in a pretty tight fix
Camp quite upbeat about getting back on track
Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela says there's still time to bounce back in the PSL, after failing to secure maximum points in all three games they've played so far this season. Mayambela told the Daily Dispatch following their 2-2 draw against Black Leopards at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane over the weekend that it was still early days in the season and he was not concerned that they were yet to register a win – both home and away.
