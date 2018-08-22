Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season of the season Lebogang Manyama.

Manyama parted ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago and had been on the wanted list of several clubs local clubs.

“We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family‚” the club tweeted on Wednesday.

The 27 year-old Manyama joined Konyaspor from Cape Town City last year in a deal believed to be worth R10-million. The former City captain earned a move away from Cape Town after a fairytale season last year.

Manayama walked away with three accolades at the PSL’s annual awards gala dinner a year ago‚ including the award for Footballer of the Season.

Manyama saw off stiff competition from Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Hlompho Kekana to win the night’s main award‚ in a race many described as too close to call.

He also walked away with the accolades for the Player’s Player of the Season and the Top Goalscorer.

- TimesLIVE