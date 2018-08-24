Komanisi in a match made in heaven

Better late than never.

That seems to be the thinking of Mdantsane boxer Lusanda Komanisi after he finally joining Golden Gloves Promotion early this year.

Komanisi will make his GGP debut when he takes on Michael Mokoena in a lightweight scrap at Emperors Palace on September 1.

Komanisi nearly fought in a GGP promoted show when in a victory lap, he called for the top fighters in the featherweight division to be matched against each other to determine the best.

He had just beaten Free Stater Tello Dithebe although the bout was fought in the catchweight and not in the featherweight.

Listening, GGP boss Rodney Berman pounced on the idea by inviting four featherweights including Komanisi to a Super Series (S4).

But Komanisi pulled out due to what he termed as promotional affiliation, leaving Berman livid.

While other four boxers including Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile and Mdantsane veteran Simpiwe Vetyeka participated, Komanisi’s then promoter Xaba Promotions matched him against free swinging Filipino Jhack Tepora who upset him with a brutal knockout.

Now he has gone back to Berman after switching camps by joining Sean Smith in Johannesburg.

Berman did not mind when Komanisi came crawling back for a second chance.

“I think Komanisi will make a serious noise in the lightweight division where he should have fought a long time ago.

“Obviously we were looking to have him in the S4 but he was under a different management back then.”

Komanisi has often courted controversy with his remarks, rubbing local fans up the wrong way.

After his knockout loss to Tepora he was booed on his way out of the hall and that may have reinforced his feeling that local fans did not appreciate him.

Heck, he has taken his war to the local media even accusing it of having a vendetta against him and subsequently turning down interview requests.

Now back in Johannesburg where he spent considerable time under the late Nick Durandt when his woes with the fans started, Komanisi is determined to let his fists to the talking instead of his mouth.

Berman has already lined up fights for him even before he steps in the ring against Mokoena.

One such showdown is against homeboy Xolisani Ndongeni, another GGP reject.

“Should Komanisi look spectacular against Mokoena a fight against Ndongeni is a tantalising encounter,” Berman said adding that the fight would likely take place in December depending on the outcome of the Komanisi clash against Mokoena.

A former SA and IBO featherweight champion, Komanisi is still able to make the best of his career.

And GGP is the perfect place to realise it, but only if he sticks to his promise of swinging with his jab instead of his gab.