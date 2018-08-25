Call for SA coaches unity

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has called on South African coaches to form one strong body to represent their interests in the wake of an outcry that followed Dan Malesela’s dismissal at Chippa United after three league matches.

Mosimane lamented the fact that there are “too many” organisations in the country purporting to have the interests of the coaches at heart. “We have a lot of bodies of representing coaches in SA and it becomes difficult to identify with one‚” admitted Mosimane. “Probably if they unite and have one body it will be good.”

Mosimane cited the Netherlands as a good example that many countries‚ including SA‚ can learn on how to handle football coaches and all matters pertaining to their work.

“Holland is one of the smallest countries in the world but you’ll find their coaches all over the world. You’ll find Dutch coaches in China and everywhere‚” he said.

“But it starts with the kind of structures that they have at home [in Holland] where they empower themselves‚ arming each other with skills to work anywhere in the world. That’s what we must strive for in South Africa.”

Mosimane said the sooner South African coaches have a recognisable body‚ the better it will be for them to fight their battles. With a strong structure Mosimane said it will be easier to place South African coaches anywhere on the continent and rest of the world. “You can never tell me that Dan Malesela cannot coach a top team in Ethiopia like Saint George SC. He’s still waiting to go back to Chippa again – and how many times have we seen that movie?