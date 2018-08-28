It’s now or never for the Brazilians
Pitso positive ahead of must-win game against Horoya at Lucas Moripe
Mamelodi Sundowns faces their toughest assignment this year when they take on unpredictable Horoya AC in their must-win Caf Champions League group stages clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday. The last Group C game for Pitso Mosimane’s team is a must-win affair for the South African champions. A simple 1-0 or any margin of victory in Atteridgeville will be enough for Sundowns to advance to the quarterfinals stage on the head-to-head rule over the Guinea club‚ who begin the match three points...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.