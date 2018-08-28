It’s now or never for the Brazilians

Pitso positive ahead of must-win game against Horoya at Lucas Moripe

Mamelodi Sundowns faces their toughest assignment this year when they take on unpredictable Horoya AC in their must-win Caf Champions League group stages clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday. The last Group C game for Pitso Mosimane’s team is a must-win affair for the South African champions. A simple 1-0 or any margin of victory in Atteridgeville will be enough for Sundowns to advance to the quarterfinals stage on the head-to-head rule over the Guinea club‚ who begin the match three points...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.