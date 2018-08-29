‘V12’ to heed the final bell

Former world champion calls it quits after severe injuries cut short career

Former three-time world champion Simpiwe “V12” Vetyeka’s boxing career is over. This was confirmed by the boxer in an emotional interview at a boxing tournament held at Mdantsane Indoor Centre at the weekend. The 37-year-old suffered severe injuries after he was hit by a car on the Amalinda main road in May.

