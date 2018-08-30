Mosimane bemoans poor ending

Downs mentor lament missed chances after African dream ends

As he surveyed the wreckage of their Caf Champions League exit on Tuesday night‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted his team paid a heavy price for not being streetwise in the “African jungle” this year. The 2016 champions were held to a goalless draw‚ where a win by any margin would have been enough to reach the quarterfinals‚ by less fancied Horoya AC of Guinea at Lucas Moripe Stadium to be eliminated from the competition from the group stages.

