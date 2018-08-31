Bulldogs in mean mood

Wounded Border eye SWD’s scalp in Buffalo City’s Currie Cup duel

The Currie Cup First Division kicks into high gear in East London on Friday night as the Border Bulldogs welcome the South Western District Eagles to the Buffalo City Stadium for their matchup. Both teams are heading into the second weekend of action off the back of opening weekend losses and will be hunting a win to make up some ground on the early season pace-setters.

