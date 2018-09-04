Call to Lusanda: don’t quit

Retirement remarks after shock loss ‘may be spur of the moment decision’

Boxing legend Vuyani Bungu has joined boxing fans who are appealing to former world champion Lusanda Komanisi to reconsider his decision to retire. Komanisi dropped a bombshell at the weekend when he announced that he was quitting the game following his shocking fourth round knockout loss to unheralded Michael Mokoena in an ABU lightweight title clash at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

