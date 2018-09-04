Call to Lusanda: don’t quit
Retirement remarks after shock loss ‘may be spur of the moment decision’
Boxing legend Vuyani Bungu has joined boxing fans who are appealing to former world champion Lusanda Komanisi to reconsider his decision to retire. Komanisi dropped a bombshell at the weekend when he announced that he was quitting the game following his shocking fourth round knockout loss to unheralded Michael Mokoena in an ABU lightweight title clash at Emperors Palace on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.