Chokers label still haunts Bafana
Bafana Bafana are keenly aware of the need to avoid a repeat of their epic choke against Cape Verde in last year’s World Cup qualifiers when they meet Libya in the same venue, Durban, in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The South Africans, as they settled into their second training session on Tuesday at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, have spoken of a need to apply themselves and take nothing for granted against 101st-ranked Libya.
