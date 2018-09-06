Bafana captain banking on Pule X-factor

Red-hot Pirates star may step up to the plate in crucial Libya showdown

He may have been a late call-up, but Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has said he would like to see his ex-Bidvest Wits teammate Vincent Pule get a run in Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya. Winger Pule has been in such fine form at the start of 2018-19 for new club Orlando Pirates that he was unlucky not to have been named in Stuart Baxter’s original squad for Saturday’s Cameroon 2019 qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

