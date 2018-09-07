Boks fit for any dogfight

Erasmus rates his side highly ahead of their All Blacks battle in Brisbane

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says his charges are not too far behind the all-conquering New Zealand in terms of physical conditioning. Though he admitted that his assertion is likely to be challenged by some because of his team’s inconsistencies, Erasmus maintained that the current crop of Springbok players are the fittest bunch he has worked with.

