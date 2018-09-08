Ellis calls for some fire

SA coach implores Banyana squad to step up their efforts ahead of Afcon

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the Cosafa Women’s Championships is not only about defending their title but they would use the event to also assess players ahead of the Afcon. Ellis, 55, who was appointed in February as Banyana’s new coach, taking over from Vera Pauw, said being selected to be part of the Cosafa does not automatically give one a free pass for Afcon.

