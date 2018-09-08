Motsepe clubs eye a big step up

NFD status the end goal as seven new outfits set to kick-off league

The 2018-19 ABC Motsepe League season which is expected to kick-off on Wednesday will see seven new clubs join the tightly contested promotional league in an effort to gain promotion to National First Division (NFD). Last season’s runners-up. EC Bees sold their franchise to Bush Bucks Academy in East London two months ago.

