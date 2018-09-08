Talented Masters aim to be kings of the court

The top squash talent from around the country and Zimbabwe will be in action from Saturday until Tuesday in East London as the 2018 South African Masters inter-provincial squash tournament is battled out across the city. Close to 450 squash players over the various age divisions will be in full action during the 42nd edition of the event, battling it out for provincial glory with some exciting squash set to be on show throughout the tournament.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.