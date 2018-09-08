Talented Masters aim to be kings of the court
The top squash talent from around the country and Zimbabwe will be in action from Saturday until Tuesday in East London as the 2018 South African Masters inter-provincial squash tournament is battled out across the city. Close to 450 squash players over the various age divisions will be in full action during the 42nd edition of the event, battling it out for provincial glory with some exciting squash set to be on show throughout the tournament.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.