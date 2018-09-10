Libya stalemate no surprise to Baxter

Coach predicted rivals will be tough nut to crack

Stuart Baxter says Bafana Bafana were not surprised by Libya not just coming to Durban to sit back and defend in a 0-0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stalemate on Saturday. The result at a rain-soaked Moses Mabhida Stadium was a blow to Bafana in their Group E campaign. The South Africans now have four points from two matches after a 2-0 opening away win against Nigeria in Uyo last year, when they could have led the group with six points.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.