The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced a R50-million five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company Outsurance that will look after match officials.

The sponsorship was announced at Safa House on Tuesday and Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba welcomed Outsurance‚ who are the first main sponsors for SA Referee.

The referees will wear Outsurance's lime and maroon colours at PSL matches and all other matches starting from this weekend.

Former top SA referee Enoch Molefe thanked Outsurance for coming on board‚ saying the sponsorship will help in improving their quality and numbers in many ways.

Referees Victor Gomes‚ Victort Hlungwani‚ Akona Makalima and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela thanked the new sponsors for coming on board to assist them with their work.