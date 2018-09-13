Banyana are off to top start

The South Africans edge out Madagascar in their opening Cosafa match

Ten-women Banyana Banyana kicked off their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high note with a fighting 2-1 win against Madagascar in their opening fixture in front of a near-capacity crowd at Wolfson Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Khanya Xesi and Nothando Vilakazi ensured the national women’s team got a full three points after having to play the last few minutes with a player short after Thato Letsoso was shown a second yellow in the 80th minute.

