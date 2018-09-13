Chippa fully intent on swerving away from poor run
Chippa United defender Zitha Macheke believes if they can tighten up at the back, the PEbeth-based PSL outfit can win their upcoming league encounter against Baroka at Sisa Dukashe on Saturday at 3pm.
Macheke told the Dispatch they were obviously disappointed with how they have performed in the past four games where they lost three and drew one – a result that have seen the Chilli Boys occupying the basement of the standings with one point.
“We definitely need to start winning games, and we are working on it and I think we are on the right track and things will improve. And I’m saying this because we are putting in the effort and the guys are aware of the fact that we need results now,” said Macheke.
The former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back said the fact that his team failed to begin their premiership league campaign on a high has strengthened the Chilli Boys’ spirit especially with Eric Tinkler at the helm.
“We have a good coach and he has showed us what he wants from us, not changing what the other coaches were teaching us. But then he’s just adding what he thinks will work for him and the team according to his tactics and I think we’ve made progress,” said Macheke.
We definitely need to start winning games..Zitha Macheke
He said as a defender he was disappointed with himself because from the past four games they’ve conceded seven goals.
“Which is not a good thing. So that’s what pushes me to even work harder, so that we can stop conceding so many goals.
“Because the team can win if that happens. My teammates are trying in other positions because we have scored four goals out of the seven we’ve conceded. So if we’d pull our weight at the back and prevent goals – there will be progress in the team.”
Macheke said they were disappointed they didn’t win their last game at their “Slaughterhouse” Sisa Dukashe against Black Leopards (where they drew 2-2 almost three weeks ago), but they were positive they would bounce back at the NU2 venue that always pulls out a crowd.
“Now we must win all our home games, the first game we played at Sisa Dukashe this season, we drew. So this one we definitely need to win it.
“So going to Mdantsane is a motivation on its own, so we need to work even harder to get maximum points. Because we would at least be at four points and we are not that far away from the rest of the teams on the log-standings,” he said.
Macheke felt they let down ex-coach Dan “Dance” Malesela who was fired by the club two weeks ago for lack of positive results.
“If we don’t perform well – that affects the coach’s job. So we as players felt that we let the coach down in that regard because of the bad results.
“Sometimes it’s part of this game, because we need the coach as much as he needs us because we are all fighting for our families’ bread.
“But at least there’s hope now, because when we played against SuperSport – we would penetrate into the box to try and score.
“And during training we’ve been focusing on scoring goals and our defence mechanisms. And there’s nothing more we want than making our fans happy.”
He added “We would appreciate it if our fans would come and support us like they always do. You saw how they reacted when we scored the goal against Leopards [when fans invaded the stadium to celebrate and embrace the players after the game].
“That really showed us how much they love this team – they are our driving force and this time we promise they’ll go back home smiling,” said Macheke.
Please sign in or register to comment.