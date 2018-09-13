Chippa fully intent on swerving away from poor run

He said as a defender he was disappointed with himself because from the past four games they’ve conceded seven goals.

“Which is not a good thing. So that’s what pushes me to even work harder, so that we can stop conceding so many goals.

“Because the team can win if that happens. My teammates are trying in other positions because we have scored four goals out of the seven we’ve conceded. So if we’d pull our weight at the back and prevent goals – there will be progress in the team.”

Macheke said they were disappointed they didn’t win their last game at their “Slaughterhouse” Sisa Dukashe against Black Leopards (where they drew 2-2 almost three weeks ago), but they were positive they would bounce back at the NU2 venue that always pulls out a crowd.

“Now we must win all our home games, the first game we played at Sisa Dukashe this season, we drew. So this one we definitely need to win it.

“So going to Mdantsane is a motivation on its own, so we need to work even harder to get maximum points. Because we would at least be at four points and we are not that far away from the rest of the teams on the log-standings,” he said.

Macheke felt they let down ex-coach Dan “Dance” Malesela who was fired by the club two weeks ago for lack of positive results.

“If we don’t perform well – that affects the coach’s job. So we as players felt that we let the coach down in that regard because of the bad results.

“Sometimes it’s part of this game, because we need the coach as much as he needs us because we are all fighting for our families’ bread.

“But at least there’s hope now, because when we played against SuperSport – we would penetrate into the box to try and score.

“And during training we’ve been focusing on scoring goals and our defence mechanisms. And there’s nothing more we want than making our fans happy.”

He added “We would appreciate it if our fans would come and support us like they always do. You saw how they reacted when we scored the goal against Leopards [when fans invaded the stadium to celebrate and embrace the players after the game].

“That really showed us how much they love this team – they are our driving force and this time we promise they’ll go back home smiling,” said Macheke.