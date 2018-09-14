Eastern Province in control of pool C

Eastern Province were well in control of the Africa Cup T20 competitions pool C after their second win of the day on Friday afternoon meant they would top the log going into the weekends matches.

Kenya won their only match of the day, while Namibia bounced back from their morning defeat against EP, to defeat Border, leaving Mpumalanga basically out of the running thanks to two losses and Border with their backs against the wall having last their only match of the day.

For the hosts, Border they will be kicking themselves for losing a match they really shouldn't have after an unbeaten century from Marco Marais saw them rack up 193/4 in their 20 overs.

Namibia however spoiled the home sides party thanks to a scintillating 143-run opening stand off just 75 balls between Stephan Baard (86) and Lohan Louwrens (63) which set them on their way to pass the score with two balls remaining.

It was the perfect response for Namibia who had lost by 15-runs to EP in the morning, while in the other morning match Kenya defeated Mpumalanga by eight wickets.

In the other afternoon match EP batted first and scored a solid 170/3 at the end of their 20 overs.

The early loss of opener Matthew Breetzke (5) didn't seem to trouble them as fellow opener Eddie Moore (44), scoring his second score in the 40s of the day, and Matthew Christensen (68 not out off 51 balls) who was pushed up the order, set about 53-run partnership.

After Moore fell with the score on 78, Lesiba Ngoepe (20) joined Christensen for a 38-run stand, and then Kelly Smuts (28 not out) helped Christensen finish the innings with an unbeaten 54-run partnership.

The Mpumalanga chase then never really got going as Glen Adams (28 off 16 balls) and Codi Yusuf (25 off 16 balls) tried to keep them with the run rate while Aubrey Ferreira (61 not out off 49 balls) looked to bat through, but in the end it fell short as they finished on 159/5.

The teams will now play four matches on Saturday and two on Sunday to finish off pool C.