Stage set for Africa Cup T20

Upbeat Border coach eyes dream start in Namibia showdown

The Border cricket team will be gunning to get their Africa Cup T20 campaign off to the best possible start when they take on Namibia in their opening match of the tournament at Police Park on Friday afternoon. With 10 matches set to be battled out over three days and the team at the top of the log at the end progressing to the finals weekend, stakes are high and both teams will be targeting a good start.

