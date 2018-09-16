Namibia win not enough

The first super over of the 2018 Africa Cup T20 competition was needed to separate international rivals Namibia and Kenya, with Namibia claiming the much needed pool C win at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday morning.

Namibia needed the win to draw level with Eastern Province at the top of the pool, on 13 points, to stand a chance of making it to the finals weekend, however their inferior net run rate means that the Border v EP match will be a winner takes all affair, with Borders massive net run rate putting them on top if the beat EP, while a win for EP will see them top the pool outright.In the match it went down to a super over after Namibia levelled the scores with a single off the last ball of their innings, reaching 183/8 after Kenya had posted 183/9 batting first.

Namibia's super over then got off to a terrible start as just one run came off the first three balls Elijah Otieno, while he also picked up the wicket of JJ Smit.However the next three balls then went for six, six and two off the bat of Zane Green as Namibia gave Kenya 16 to win.

Kenyan openers Dhiren Gondaria and Alex Obanda were unable to get Smit away at all in their over, only managing six runs to lose the super over by nine runs.

At the start of the match Kenya got off to a flyer thanks to openers Gondaria and Obanda, who shared in a century partnership in under 10 overs.

When Obanda was first to fall for 49 off 28 balls (4x4; 4x6), stumped by keeper Zane Green off the bowling of Bernard Scholtz, Kenya were in the comfortable position of 107/1 after 9.5 overs.

Gondaria continued playing shots as a few wickets fell around him and when he finally became the Green-Scholtz stumping partnerships third victim, for 78 off 47 balls (9x4; 2x6) Kenya were still on for a 200, with them 152/4 in the 16th over.However regular wickets and tight bowling then limited them as only Irfam Karim, with an unbeaten 25 off 21 balls, managed to get the bowling away.

Scholtz with 4/28 from his four overs was by far the pick of the bowlers.

The Namibian chase was then spearheaded by Michau du Preez's 72 off 43 balls (5x5; 4x6) and was backed up by Jan Frylick (37) and Lohan Louwrens (20), but none could stay in and try lead them over the line leading to the draw and subsequent super over.