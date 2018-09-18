Border have eye on that big prize
Homeground advantage could propel local side to a maiden Cup crown
Following a thrilling pool C of the Africa Cup T20 competition Border has been named as hosts for the finals weekend, set to be battled out at Buffalo Park this coming Sunday and Heritage Day on Monday. The four pool winners, namely Border, Gauteng, Easterns and North West will be going all out for the title, with a new winner set to be named, as neither of the four had won any of the previous three editions.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.