Border have eye on that big prize

Homeground advantage could propel local side to a maiden Cup crown

Following a thrilling pool C of the Africa Cup T20 competition Border has been named as hosts for the finals weekend, set to be battled out at Buffalo Park this coming Sunday and Heritage Day on Monday. The four pool winners, namely Border, Gauteng, Easterns and North West will be going all out for the title, with a new winner set to be named, as neither of the four had won any of the previous three editions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.