Chippa set to turn it on now

Chippa United worked so hard for the past three weeks, and the results prevailed when they beat Baroka 1-0 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane over the weekend.

These sentiments were shared by club captain Mark Mayambela when he was reacting to their first win of the 2018-19 season following three losses and one draw.

The three points helped the Chilli Boys climb the log-standings to 14th place with four points.

“We worked so hard these past weeks and I think that it’s a blessing in disguise, and the three weeks gave coach Eric Tinkler a chance to work on a lot of things that he wants us to do in the field of play,” Mayambela told the Dispatch.

“And to implement his game model, and everyone is very happy that we created so many chances and we had to score a goal like that.

“As much as I won’t say we deserve the win, I can say that we worked hard for the win,” said Mayambela.

He said he was “partly happy” with his own performance in the tough encounter against Wedson Nyirenda’s charges.

“There are some aspects that I want to improve on, especially on how the coach wants us to play.

“And I’m also trying to adapt and also using my own game insight.

“So I’m pretty much happy with my overall performance.

“Because when coach Eric came to us he said he was not going to change a lot of things on how we were playing before.

“But what he said was that he was going to use the way that we were playing more effectively.”

Mayambela was referring to the chances they created during the game, “which is something that may have been difficult for us in the past”.

“To create many chances in one game, and that’s one thing that I respect about coach Tinkler is that he never wanted to change anything that coach Dan Malesela did.

“Instead he is using whatever coach Dan [Malesela] taught us with his own coaching style.”

He said the win was the push they’ve all been yearning for so they could get back to their winning ways after an undesired start to their campaign.

“You always want to win games whenever you play, especially when you play in Mdantsane.

“Because the people always come in their numbers to support us.

“And in PE as well, but we had to win here, and after a win the confidence of the team is always up.

“So we look forward to taking three points in the next game, but, of course, if that doesn’t happen we’ll take the results that we’ll get.

“But our plan with the position that we are in, we’d love to come out with the three points.”