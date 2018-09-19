Larsen snipes at official

Golden Arrows coach calls for better refereeing for Sundowns encounter

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen was left disillusioned by referee Olani Kwinda at the weekend and sarcastically suggested that the official should have been handed the man-of-the-match award after his team’s Absa Premiership defeat away at Highlands Park on Sunday. Larsen called for better officiating when his Lamontville Golden Arrows host Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

