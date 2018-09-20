Banyana out to cut down the Cranes
Coach Ellis looking for team to take momentum further against Uganda
Banyana Banyana will look to continue riding the crest of the wave as they head into their Cosafa Women’s Championships semifinal against Uganda at Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele on Thursday afternoon. The national side pulled off impressive performances in the initial stages, winning all three of their games to top Group A with nine points.
