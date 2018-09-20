Bulldogs to snap into action

The Border Bulldogs are hoping that consistency will be key as they only made two changes to their 23-man squad ahead of their Currie Cup First Division clash against the Leopards at the Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Flank Lukhanyo Nomzanga and replacement back Lutho Adonis are the two players who drop out of the team, paving the way for the return of Billy Dutton and Sethu Tom from injury.

“We have only made changes that we have to because we want to reward the guys for the good work they have been doing over the last few games,” said Bulldogs coach Tiger Mangweni.

“This team has been playing very well and have built up some great momentum, so we want to keep them as settled as possible going into a massive match against the Leopards.”

Nomzanga is out of the team due to family responsibilities, and Dutton will slot straight into the starting lineup and will take over the captaincy reins from hooker Mihlali Mpafi.

“It is great to have Billy back. It was a big loss when we heard he wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the competition, so we are happy to see him in the team again,” said Mangweni.

“Nomzanga has been playing well, but I believe Billy will make a big impact for us and he will add a lot to the team over the rest of the season.

“He is our team captain, that is why he is taking it back. Mihlali has done extremely well as captain and I am happy with the job he has done, but with Billy back it was only right that he takes over the captaincy.”

Adonis picked up a hamstring strain coming off the bench in the past weekend’s match against the Eastern Province Elephants, so Tom, who has been out for a long period of time, is back in the mix.

“Sethu adds a lot to the backline. He is a welcomed addition to the bench and gives us nice options for in the second half.

“Lutho has been playing well for us and it is unfortunate he is out, but Sethu will be excited to get a chance to get back out on the field.”

The mood in the camp will be high and, although the Bulldogs will be the underdogs going into the match away against the unbeaten Leopards, they were also unfancied when taking on the Cavaliers away, so the team should take a lot of heart from that result.

The match kicks off at 5pm on Saturday afternoon.