Banyana through to final

Two strikes enough to sweep the South Africans past the Ugandan Cranes

Banyana Banyana cruised into the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship after beating Uganda 2-0 in their semifinal encounter at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposnwe were enough for Banyana to clinch the berth in the final and book themselves a date with Cameroon in Saturday’s final showpiece which is likely to be a classic clash between two old rivals.

