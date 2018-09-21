Banyana through to final
Two strikes enough to sweep the South Africans past the Ugandan Cranes
Banyana Banyana cruised into the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship after beating Uganda 2-0 in their semifinal encounter at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposnwe were enough for Banyana to clinch the berth in the final and book themselves a date with Cameroon in Saturday’s final showpiece which is likely to be a classic clash between two old rivals.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.