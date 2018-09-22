Chippa's Macheke targets Arrows

Chippa United defender Zitha Macheke expects a hungry Golden Arrows to bring their A-game when the two sides meet at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys, who only registered their first win of the 2018-19 season against Baroka at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane a week ago, have since climbed up the log standings to 14th place.

They now sit on four points after their well-deserved win.

Meanwhile, Arrows, who are sitting 12th, have won only one game. They have drawn two and lost three games.

Macheke said his teammates were excited by the win but admitted that there was still a lot of work to be done if they were to compete in the premier league.

“I think we needed the win more than anything, because we all knew what was at stake and I think it brought back the team’s confidence and the guys are more hyped up now,” said Macheke.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player said the team spirit was at an all-time high after the inspiring 1-0 win against Baroka at the Mdantsane NU 2 venue.

He said the fact that Arrows has also won one game made this game a tough encounter as both side’s will be desperate for maximum points.

But he felt the “nice change room environment” gave him a sense of security.

“The change room is a lively place now after the win ... before that win against Baroka there was tension because of stress since we were not winning.

“But now we are looking at this upcoming game with a different eye.

“And we’ve learnt from our mistakes and we want to do more during this season. So it’s a matter of us winning more games.

“Winning games is part of our job and it was supposed to have happened long ago.”

He said they prepared thoroughly for this away game as compared to their past games. “We watched their [Golden Arrows] last game they played against Sundowns and I think we have studied them well and we now know how they are likely to behave when they go up against us.

“But then it’s a test for us because they lost their past two games, so we also understand how they might be feeling right now – they also need to win their games.

“So they also feel like they can win their game against us – it’s going to be more mental strength now.

“Because they also want to redeem themselves and bring back their confidence as well, especially since they are playing at home – so it won’t be an easy one.”

Macheke said they were adapting well to new coach Eric Tinkler’s philosophy.

“We understand what the coach [ Tinkler] wants and the good thing about having him is that he always emphasises what he wants us to do.

“But then he doesn’t want to kill the way we play our game, so I’d say he just added the elements that he thinks can help us be more tactical and lethal.

“Because we are still playing the normal Chippa game of passing the ball around, so that made things easier for us because he just added what he thought was necessary to add,” said Mache