Border can hold heads high after Cup

After a thrilling 2018 Africa Cup T20 competition came to its conclusion at Buffalo Park on Monday afternoon, Border cricket will have been happy with the show that they put on over two weeks. With some good weather for once making sure all the matches were able to be played, the union hosted pool C and then the finals weekend, with some brilliant cricket on show throughout.

