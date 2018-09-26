Highlands where Tom wants to be

Mdantsane-born Chippa United development centre-for ward Asivile Tom says he hopes he gets enough votes in the Nedbank Ke Yona PSL draft to be sent to Highlands Park for a month-long trial.

Tom is part of 16 players who made into the final Nedbank Ke Yona team that recently lost 2-1 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Challenge at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

Nedbank started a new voting process that allows soccer fans to vote their favourite players into their team of choice in the premier league, and Tom thinks he stands a better chance of making it at the newly promoted Lions of the North. Hence he didn’t want to get his hopes high for bigger teams.

This year, the Eastern Cape made history in the competition when six players were selected from the province, including Tom, and they will all know their fate on Wednesday when the votes are announced at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

The other five players from the province are central-mid fielder, Axolile Kapo (Motherwell), central-midfielder Buyelekhaya Velelwandle (Mthatha), goalkeeper Camagu Kanana (Dimbaza), central midfielder Mzikayise Williams (New Brighton), and right-back Xolela Bonxa (Mthatha).

“With Highlands Parks’ style of play I can fit perfectly in their team. I just need an opportunity to prove myself. Because I’m a player who has pace, and that’s how Highlands Park play – they are quick on the ball.

“And I don’t want to put myself under pressure by aiming for the top teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Because there’s a long line of young and experienced players who are already there who want a chance to play in the first team like me at Chippa,” said Tom.

The former Zebras striker said him not being registered to play for the Chilli Boys MultiChoice side meant that he could make a move anytime “when I get a contract”.

“I’m not too concerned where I will trial, but the most important thing on my mind is to ensure that I get to sign a contract after the month try-outs. Because I want to play professionally now and I think I’m ready to join the big league, but it’s a matter of being lucky and, hopefully, scouts will be impressed with me.

“Because football is all I know and it has saved me from many bad things, as I come from the township and I have faced so many challenges, but through football I have a chance to make my dreams come through,” said Tom.