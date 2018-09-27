Dyantyi in for close attention
Hot-stepping Springbok speedster Aphiwe Dyantyi will be a marked man when he faces the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Australian wing Marika Koroibete said. Dyantyi was one of the heroes when the Boks shocked the All Blacks and he can expect to be singled out for special treatment at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
