WATCH | Tete gets into shape for his Russian date

World boxing champion Zolani Tete has stepped up preparations for his upcoming fight against Russian Mikhail Aloyan scheduled for October 13.

The fight in Russia will be part of the first leg for the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

This week Tete went to the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Port Elizabeth where he underwent a series of tests to gauge his fitness level.

A fitness freak, Tete passed all the tests with flying colours underlining his readiness for the fight which will involve his WBO title.

“We are delighted by the fitness level of Zolani and the scientists at HPC were amazed by the level of his fitness,” said the boxer’s manager Mla Tengimfene.

Tete, 30, is favoured to beat the four-fight novice boxer who will engage in his first world title bout.

However, the Mdantsane boxer has been training hard for the fight refusing to take the former amateur star lightly.

“I am training like I am preparing to fight a Floyd Mayweather,” Tete said.

“This fight is very important to me because a win will take me to the next step of the WBSS.”

Tete, the only African boxer in the series, stands a chance to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy should he go on and win the series whose final will likely be contested in July or August next year.