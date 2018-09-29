Boks aim to build on success

SA has a chance to stamp authority in crunch battle with Australia, with a win confirming a new era under Rassie

If the Springboks want to prove they are not “flash in the pan” one-hit wonders they must overcome a formidable Wallaby side in a Rugby Championship clash on Saturday. The Boks have breathed hot and cold this season and consistency is paramount if they want to be contenders at next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.