Boks aim to build on success
SA has a chance to stamp authority in crunch battle with Australia, with a win confirming a new era under Rassie
If the Springboks want to prove they are not “flash in the pan” one-hit wonders they must overcome a formidable Wallaby side in a Rugby Championship clash on Saturday. The Boks have breathed hot and cold this season and consistency is paramount if they want to be contenders at next year’s World Cup in Japan.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.