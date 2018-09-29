Border boys miss rugby bus

Fingers point to Saru as U17s sit out Sevens event due to transport issues

A disappointed Border schools’ rugby side are watching the South African Rugby U17 inter-provincial Sevens tournament from the sidelines this week. The team could not travel to the North West province to participate in the tournament due to a lack of transport money. The Border schools’s U17 Sevens team was meant to leave East London on Thursday morning for their trip to Potchefstroom as one of 15 teams participating in the tournament, that kicked off on Friday morning.

