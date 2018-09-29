Border, WP up for battle

“We have home ground advantage. The team is extremely motivated and ready to get their title back.”

Adding an international flare will be a number of Springbok players in both teams going head to head against each other.

On Border’s side Springbok prop Asithandile Ntoyanto will be starting the match along with Springbok Women’s Sevens players Zintle Mpupha, Eloise Webb, Snenhlanhla Shozi and Fundiswa Plaatjie, who will play off the bench.

Western Province boasts the services of former Border captain Nolusindiso Booi, Veroeshka Grain, Kirsten Conrad and Babalwa Latsha.

Booi was a stalwart of the Border team during their winning run and will be lining up against them in a final for the first time this weekend.

“Both teams have a great rivalry and also a number of senior and national players. They know each other well and the bar is going to be raised,” said Williams.

“We are excited to see Sindi (Booi). I believe her heart is still with Border. She isn’t a rival to us. She is still a home girl and we are looking forward to playing against her in the final.”

Border has been hard at work over the last three days preparing for the final, with a training camp to make sure that the whole team is ready.

“The sessions have been hard but the girls have been enjoying every minute of it,” said Williams.