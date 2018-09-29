Sport

Western Province defend title against Border

By Ross Roche - 29 September 2018

A powerful performance from Western Province saw them claim a comfortable 18-12 victory over Border to retain their South Africa women's Interprovincial competition title at the BCM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Border were well in the game during a tight first half and were perhaps unlucky to go into the break down 13-12 after arguably edging the play.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
State Capture Inquiry - Day 17: Zondo to rule on "Gupta leaks" hard drives
X